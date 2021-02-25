Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team partners with BWT

Author: Will Hings Published: 25th February 2021 09:07

Austrian water technology specialists confirms its commitment

ahead of car reveal

Ahead of the reveal of the Silverstone based Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ car a week from today, the team is pleased to announce a partnership with Austrian water technology specialist BWT - Best Water Technology.



BWT’s relationship with the team from Silverstone goes back to 2017, when its famous pink livery first took the world of Formula One by storm. While the look and feel of the new team to be launched on Wednesday 3rd March will be very different, featuring an all-new base colour, today’s news ensures that subtle BWT brand accents as well as BWT brand logos will remain a feature of the all-new Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team livery.



As the Aston Martin name returns to Grand Prix racing, it does so alongside a brand with clear sustainability objectives. BWT is committed to the reduction of plastics through the adoption of reusable vessels and recyclable filters to reduce waste and pollution in the modern world.

Andreas Weißenbacher, CEO of BWT, said: “I am proud to continue supporting this wonderful team of people and to start a new chapter with Aston Martin’s return to Formula One. Having seen the team enjoy such a strong 2020 season, we believe the years ahead are full of great promise and we want to continue supporting this team’s journey towards the front of the grid. As well as success on the track, we will work with Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team to achieve its objectives away from the track by becoming more sustainable. It means continuing the work from last year to cut down the use of disposable bottles at the track, minimise plastic waste and facilitate the local treatment and consumption of water.

Additionally, we are looking forward to starting cooperation with more people in the F1 community who are also convinced of our mission to fight for a plastic-free planet and who are ready to spread this mission to people around the globe.”

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO and Team Principal, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team commented: “Our friends at BWT have been loyal supporters of this team and I am delighted they have chosen to be a partner of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team. BWT will support our efforts to become more sustainable in all areas of the business, but especially in our trackside operations – a goal that marries up with Formula One’s own sustainability objectives. This is a strong and historic partnership entering an important new era, and we are all excited to see what we can achieve together.”

About Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team

After more than 60 years away from Formula One, Aston Martin returns to Grand Prix racing in 2021. With one of the most iconic emblems in the world emblazoned above the garages and a team of over 450 passionate men and women at its heart, this is a team with both a rich heritage and a fresh perspective – bringing new energy to the sport with a determination to shake up the order and compete at the sharp end.



A growing family, where like-minded people from all walks of life are encouraged to be a part of our journey and given a platform to thrive, our mission is to use the global platform of motorsport to engage a new wave of fans – showcasing the technology and innovation which live at our core while representing the values that resonate with the changing world in which we live.



The new age of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team begins here.



