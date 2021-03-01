Transfer of Household Waste Recycling Centre contracts announced in Northamptonshire

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 1st March 2021 09:06

Northamptonshire County Council has announced the transfer of its Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) contract to a new operator.

The local authority’s recycling centres are currently operated by Amey, which has recently sold its HWRC contract to an established UK Waste Management organisation, Urbaser.

The county council is now working with Urbaser to ensure a smooth handover, which is not expected to affect operations at the sites. The transfer will take place at the end of February 2021.

Northamptonshire has a network of nine recycling centres, which are provided so that residents can dispose of their household waste free of charge.

The HWRCs are currently managed under a contract between the county council and Enterprise Managed Services (EMS), an organisation which was bought out by Amey in 2013. The contract commenced in 2010 and it is a 15 year contract, ending in 2025.

On transition to unitary on 1st April 2021, the HWRC contract will be hosted by North Northamptonshire Council, serving the whole county until the contract’s natural expiry in 2025.

Jason Smithers, Cabinet Member for Highways and Place for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Urbaser are a well-recognised and established Waste Management organisation, with relevant experience operating household waste recycling centres in the midlands. We are confident that our recycling centres will be run safely and effectively under their management.

“Minimising the impact on residents is our number one priority and we’re putting all the necessary measures in place to ensure the transfer is a seamless one.”

Urbaser’s UK business is headquartered in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire and operates across the UK to deliver waste collections, street cleansing and grounds maintenance. They also operate two residual waste treatment facilities.

Javier Peiro, Managing Director, Urbaser Ltd said: “We are delighted to be working with Northamptonshire County Council and and the successor Unitary Councils as they transition past Vesting day on 1st April 2021, we are committed to ensuring the efficient management of the county’s household waste recycling centres to provide a high standard of service for local residents.”

