NN12

>

News

>

Local News Secondary school places allocated to Northants pupils for September 2021 Author: Liam Beasley Published: 2nd March 2021 09:08 More than 8,900 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today. More than 8,900 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today.



More than 8,900 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today.



The proportion of families securing a place at their first preference school has risen to 80.7% from 79% in 2020, while the number of families being offered a place at one of their preferred schools is 95.7%.



Families who applied for their secondary school place online and within the deadline are able to check their offer on the council’s website today at



Cllr Fiona Baker, county council cabinet member for children’s services, families and education, said: “I’m pleased that this year we have been able to offer more families (80.7%) a place at their first choice preferred schools and almost 96%, that’s more than 8,500 children, have received a place at one of their three preferred schools.



“Our growing county means that we are continually faced with the challenge of providing more school places in the future and we will continue to work with our partners to make this happen.”



Any parent has the right to appeal (through the independent appeals process) against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.



The next round of secondary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in April.



Primary school allocations for September 2021 will be announced on 16 April 2021. More than 8,900 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today.The proportion of families securing a place at their first preference school has risen to 80.7% from 79% in 2020, while the number of families being offered a place at one of their preferred schools is 95.7%.Families who applied for their secondary school place online and within the deadline are able to check their offer on the council’s website today at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/admissions Cllr Fiona Baker, county council cabinet member for children’s services, families and education, said: “I’m pleased that this year we have been able to offer more families (80.7%) a place at their first choice preferred schools and almost 96%, that’s more than 8,500 children, have received a place at one of their three preferred schools.“Our growing county means that we are continually faced with the challenge of providing more school places in the future and we will continue to work with our partners to make this happen.”Any parent has the right to appeal (through the independent appeals process) against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.The next round of secondary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in April.Primary school allocations for September 2021 will be announced on 16 April 2021. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.