  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"I love your site! We moved to Somerset from Yardley Gobion a couple of years ago and coming across your site brings back lots of fond memories. We love to see the pictures of all the familiar places..." more
- Clara Hampshire
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Secondary school places allocated to Northants pupils for September 2021

Author: Liam Beasley Published: 2nd March 2021 09:08
More than 8,900 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today.More than 8,900 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today.

More than 8,900 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today.
 
The proportion of families securing a place at their first preference school has risen to 80.7% from 79% in 2020, while the number of families being offered a place at one of their preferred schools is 95.7%.
 
Families who applied for their secondary school place online and within the deadline are able to check their offer on the council’s website today at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/admissions.
 
Cllr Fiona Baker, county council cabinet member for children’s services, families and education, said: “I’m pleased that this year we have been able to offer more families (80.7%) a place at their first choice preferred schools and almost 96%, that’s more than 8,500 children, have received a place at one of their three preferred schools.
 
“Our growing county means that we are continually faced with the challenge of providing more school places in the future and we will continue to work with our partners to make this happen.”
 
Any parent has the right to appeal (through the independent appeals process) against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.
 
The next round of secondary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in April.
 
Primary school allocations for September 2021 will be announced on 16 April 2021.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies