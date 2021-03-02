Free mentoring for region's tech business leaders from Govt-backed network

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 2nd March 2021 09:58

The Silverstone Technology Cluster (STC) is offering tech business leaders across the region free expert mentoring as part of its new Mentoring for Growth programme with the government-backed Be the Business (BtB) network.

With a 94% satisfaction rating, the BtB-devised programme helps small and medium-sized businesses benefit from the expertise and experience found in larger firms.



A mentor provides an independent and experienced sounding board to support a business as it works through questions and challenges. Previous mentees have sought support on strategic planning, digital and operational change, product development and new market entry, as well as workforce and skills improvements.



Furthermore, a business can have multiple mentors (one assigned to each leader within that organisation).



Be the Business’s mentors are experienced business leaders – many working in senior roles at leading firms such as BAE Systems, GSK, Rolls-Royce and Siemens.



They offer:

• Support and practical insight

• Fresh perspective (challenges faced, decisions to be made)

• Challenge thinking and help continue to build a strong and healthy business

• Dedicated ‘one-to-one’ mentoring focused on individual needs



CLICK HERE to register your interest in finding a mentor





SME ADVISORY BOARDS

In a national Trailblazer partnership with the STC and Silverstone Park, Be the Business is also inviting the region’s small to medium tech businesses to take advantage of its SME Advisory Boards.



Highly acclaimed, the advisory board programme supports and empowers small businesses to become even more successful by helping to take them to the next level.



Whether improving performance, embracing technology and innovation, gaining fresh perspective or developing the leadership skills needed to grow, the expertise offered by advisory boards helps businesses to gain a new level of practical support on the issues and challenges they face.



Again, joining these boards is free.



CLICK HERE to get involved or to learn more, or email networks@bethebusiness.com indicating that you are a company located in the Silverstone Technology Cluster.

