Mortgage seekers get welcome boost with return of 95% deal

Author: Craig Bees Published: 2nd March 2021 12:38

Good news is expected this week for those struggling to get a mortgage with the Budget announcement of a new mortgage guarantee scheme that will see the return of the 95% mortgage to help buyers with small deposits.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to reveal incentives to lenders with the scheme not restricted to first-time buyers or new-build homes and apply to purchases of up to £600,000.

The plan is to realise the pledge put forward by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year to turn ‘Generation Rent’ into ‘Generation Buy’ when he said: "Young people shouldn't feel excluded from the chance of owning their own home and now it will be easier than ever to get onto the property ladder.”

Sunak added: “Owning a home is a dream for millions and we want to help as many people as possible."

Low-deposit mortgages fell from favour during the pandemic as lenders became worried about house prices remaining solid as emergency measures are withdrawn later this year. HM Treasury has been in discussion with lenders for some weeks and is set to introduce the new scheme from next month (April).

Sunak’s officials say the scheme will be similar in some ways to the previous Help To Buy mortgage scheme and is designed to be its successor. It will run alongside the existing Help To Buy equity loan scheme which, although also similar, is only for new build homes.

The government is to become guarantor for part of the loans, which will be for properties up to £600,000. Some 3,000 buyers are expected to be offered the loans every month with Rightmove calculating that the loans will cover 86% of properties for sale in the UK.

It is also reported that Sunak’s stamp duty extension, which was leaked last week, is likely to last between six weeks and three months.

We at Bartram & Co welcome this news. We think a government backed mortgage guarantee scheme will help first time buyers get on the housing ladder at a time when for many owning a home seems an impossible dream. Alongside the potential extension of the stamp duty holiday that we have been calling for, this new scheme will go some way in giving some hope to first time buyers at a time when the size of deposits required means they fall at the first hurdle.

If you are unsure of how the new rules will affect you please give our offices a call on (01327) 359164 and we will do our best to help.

Best wishes

Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co

Tel: (01327) 359164 E-mail craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk

