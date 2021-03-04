  • Bookmark this page

Aston Martin AMR21 breaks cover on Silverstone Circuit

Author: Will Hings Published: 4th March 2021 18:13

Sixty one years after an Aston Martin Grand Prix car last competed, the Silverstone based Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team crossed the road to give the on-track debut to its 2021 Formula One car, the AMR21, at Silverstone for a promotional running event.
 
Roy Salvadori and Maurice Trintignant each drove a DBR5 in the 1960 British Grand Prix, the last running by Aston Martin in its Formula One programme until the return of the brand, as the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team, for 2021.
 
Today, drivers Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel both drove the AMR21, sharing the allocated 100km of running on Pirelli demo tyres.
 
Next up for the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team is testing in Bahrain on March 12-14, before Aston Martin makes its long-awaited return to the Formula One World Championship grid in the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28.

