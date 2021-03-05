CED Accountancy Budget Summary 2021

Author: Cliff Davidson Published: 5th March 2021 08:20

Cliff Davidson of CED Accountancy Services - Towcester

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Cliff Davidson of Towcester's CED Accountancy Services said, "We have pleasure in sending you our Summary of the Chancellor's 2021 Budget. Please use the link below to access the Summary.

CEDAS Budget Summary

"With the UK having been adversely affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Chancellor Rishi Sunak presented the 2021 Budget against a backdrop of ongoing economic hardship.

"Our Budget Summary provides an overview of the key announcements arising from the Chancellor’s speech. However, it also looks beyond the headlines and offers details on the less-publicised changes that are most likely to have an impact upon your business and your personal finances.

"Additionally, throughout the Summary you will find informative comments to help you assess the effect that the proposed changes may have on you personally.

"If you would like more detailed, one-to-one advice on any of the issues raised in the Chancellor’s Budget speech, please do get in touch."

Telephone: 01327 358866

www.cedas.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.