  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"The site is excellent and a very useful source of information."
- Alison Burnley
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

CED Accountancy Budget Summary 2021

Author: Cliff Davidson Published: 5th March 2021 08:20

Our Budget Summary provides an overview of the key announcements arising from the Chancellor’s speech. However, it also looks beyond the headlines and offers details on the less-publicised changes that are most likely to have an impact upon your business and your personal finances.Cliff Davidson of CED Accountancy Services - Towcester

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Cliff Davidson of Towcester's CED Accountancy Services said, "We have pleasure in sending you our Summary of the Chancellor's 2021 Budget. Please use the link below to access the Summary.

CEDAS Budget Summary

"With the UK having been adversely affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Chancellor Rishi Sunak presented the 2021 Budget against a backdrop of ongoing economic hardship.

"Our Budget Summary provides an overview of the key announcements arising from the Chancellor’s speech. However, it also looks beyond the headlines and offers details on the less-publicised changes that are most likely to have an impact upon your business and your personal finances.

"Additionally, throughout the Summary you will find informative comments to help you assess the effect that the proposed changes may have on you personally.  

"If you would like more detailed, one-to-one advice on any of the issues raised in the Chancellor’s Budget speech, please do get in touch."

Telephone: 01327 358866

www.cedas.co.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies