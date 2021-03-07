NN12

Local News Conservative failures cost you more say Lib Dems Author: Martin Johns - Lib Dem Published: 7th March 2021 11:25 Liberal Democrat Councillor Lisa Samiotis says: “Following the failures and repeated mismanagement by the Tories, a new council takes over in April. South Northamptonshire Council, Daventry District Council, Northampton Borough Council, and Northamptonshire County Council are abolished.

The Conservatives have agreed an inflation busting 5.25 percent rise in Council Tax from April for residents in South Northants. There will be no improvements to local services, that under the Conservatives have suffered years of cuts. The most vulnerable in South Northamptonshire will be hit hardest by the tax rises.



Liberal Democrats proposed a fully costed alternative budget, that would have seen a lower rise in Council Tax, whilst still putting £1 million pounds into climate change initiatives.



Liberal Democrats also strongly opposed the Conservatives’ plan to hike up allowances for councillors to £13,750 per year, with much higher amounts going to cabinet members. The considerable savings of lower allowances, supported by the Liberal Democrats, would have gone into providing activities for children and young people.”



Councillor David Tarbun says: “Councils have a legal duty to have a Council Tax Reduction Scheme. For residents in South Northamptonshire, the Conservatives’ budget means households experiencing financial hardship must now pay 20 percent of their Council Tax demand, an increase from the current 8 percent. This hits the very poorest in our community. The Tories had planned to raise this to 26 percent and only reduced the amount after pressure from the Liberal Democrats.



The Conservatives have dismissed the tax rises as no more than the ‘cost of a flat white coffee’. This ‘let them eat cake attitude’ shows how out of touch the Tories are. With so many families under financial pressure because of COVID-19, local people deserve better.”



Liberal Democrat John Wade explains: “In addition to the West Northamptonshire Council Tax rises, local taxes set by local parish and town councils, and the Council Tax set by the Northamptonshire Fire and Crime Commissioner may also rise.”



