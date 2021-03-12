NN12

Local News Towcester Farmers Market growing Author: Nick Holder Published: 8th March 2021 09:01 Towcester Farmers Market growing Towcester Farmers Market growing



The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 12th March 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.



The market is allowed to continue during lockdown restrictions as it is currently limited to food produce only, which is covered under essentials in current Covid rules.



We have a brand new "refill" business attending this month, Green Machine Refill, and they will be bringing a variety of dried and liquid products, so customers should remember to bring suitable contains if they plan to purchase any items from them.



This is in addition to all but one of our regular stall holders, including Caked In Bread, our Artisan baker, who returned to the market last month. With only our cheese seller unable to attend, there should be 14 stalls on Friday.



For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late additions to the market in any given month.



Appropriate social distancing measures have been introduced to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.



For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.