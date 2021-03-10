NN12

Local News New Road for Housing Developments Only: say Highways England Author: Martin Johns - Lib Dem Published: 10th March 2021 10:50 Liberal Democrat David Tarbun says: “Claims that Towcester is getting a bypass are unfortunately, not true." Liberal Democrat David Tarbun says: “Claims that Towcester is getting a bypass are unfortunately, not true."



A Freedom of Information request by the Liberal Democrats has revealed claims that Towcester’s new road will become a bypass are unfortunately, not true.



In minutes taken at meetings with local government, Highways England repeat that the road is only designed to serve as access to new housing. Highways England make clear, the road will not become a bypass as the standard of construction is not suitable to take heavy traffic.



Liberal Democrat Councillor David Tarbun says: “Lib Dems are again calling for more forceful action to shift the dial to get the A5 de-trunked. Those who manage the road network have repeatedly told local government that the A5 will not be de-trunked. They also rule out weight restrictions or traffic calming.



Highways England say the road will have multiple roundabouts and is a longer route than the A5 through Towcester. Crucially, it’s not being built to trunk road standards. It will be maintained by West Northamptonshire Council that takes over in April from the failed and mismanaged Tory run Northamptonshire County Council.”



Councillor Lisa Samiotis adds: “The road is predicted to be completed by March 2023. This in line with the planning agreement for it to open by the occupation of 1016 houses. Over 500 new homes are already occupied and build-out is expected to be more than 200 per year.”



John Wade says: “Liberal Democrats are keeping up the pressure and pushing hard for measures that will take HGVs out of the town centre and thus rid us of traffic congestion and improve air quality.”

