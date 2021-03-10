Towcester Relief Road - Virtual Public Meeting

Author: Laura Emily Dunn Published: 10th March 2021 12:15

A virtual public meeting on the Towcester Relief Road is taking place on Friday 12th March 2021, 5pm-6pm.

Persimmon will be providing an update on progress on the relief road and alongside Highways England, South Northants Council and Andrea will answer any questions residents may have.

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Andrea Leadsom MP said, “This virtual meeting is an opportunity for local residents to receive an update on the progress of the Towcester Relief Road from Persimmon and to ask any direct questions they may have to them and associated agencies. This project is vital for our area and I have been working continuously throughout the pandemic to keep pushing the Relief Road forward.”

To RSVP please email andrea.leadsom.mp@parliament.uk for the Zoom link.

