  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"The Mount and Watermeadows are already real asset to Towcester, thank you for getting information about it, out"
- Linda S
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Towcester Relief Road - Virtual Public Meeting

Author: Laura Emily Dunn Published: 10th March 2021 12:15

Andrea Leadsom MP said, “This virtual meeting is an opportunity for local residents to receive an update on the progress of the Towcester Relief Road from Persimmon and to ask any direct questions they may have to them and associated agencies.Andrea Leadsom MP said, “This virtual meeting is an opportunity for local residents to receive an update on the progress of the Towcester Relief Road from Persimmon and to ask any direct questions they may have to them and associated agencies.

A virtual public meeting on the Towcester Relief Road is taking place on Friday 12th March 2021, 5pm-6pm. 

Persimmon will be providing an update on progress on the relief road and alongside Highways England, South Northants Council and Andrea will answer any questions residents may have.

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Andrea Leadsom MP said, “This virtual meeting is an opportunity for local residents to receive an update on the progress of the Towcester Relief Road from Persimmon and to ask any direct questions they may have to them and associated agencies. This project is vital for our area and I have been working continuously throughout the pandemic to keep pushing the Relief Road forward.”

To RSVP please email andrea.leadsom.mp@parliament.uk for the Zoom link.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

peter k
At 12:23 on 10th March 2021, peter k commented:
Unbelievable after the article directly underneath which at long last scotches the bi-pass myth.

The last open meeting I attended Andrea gave our 106 money to Persimmon. Perhaps we can now have it back?
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies