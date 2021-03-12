NN12

>

News

>

Local News Significant savings for everyone buying tickets to Silverstone Classic in March 2021 Author: Deborah Tee Published: 12th March 2021 08:48 Special launch price offer on tickets closes at the end of March 2021• Savings of up to 18 per cent when buying now • Big discounts on car club display, 30th Anniversary Celebration and RetroRun packages • Access to live music, stunt shows, grandstand seating and paddock access included • Weekend tickets offer festival-goers the perfect summer staycation at Silverstone



All those buying tickets to this summer’s special birthday edition of The Classic (30 July – 1 August 2021) have a limited amount of time to take full advantage of the attractive launch prices.



Until the end of March, adult general admission tickets start from £39 with the price of a three-day weekend ticket just £105. Free admission is offered to accompanied children aged 10 and under, while day tickets for those aged between 11 and 15 are priced from just £6. From the start of April a revised set of pricing will apply but, for the early bookers securing tickets before the 31 March, savings of up to 18 per cent will apply.



As ever, all tickets will give access to both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstand seating, live music concerts on Friday and Saturday evenings and much of the fabulous family entertainment on offer including funfair rides, driving experiences and stunt shows.



Ticket-buyers can also book with confidence with tickets carrying a COVID booking guarantee which means that if a change in current Government guidelines prevents spectators attending, all ticket-buyers will have the option to either transfer their ticket to the following year or receive a full refund.



Already firmly established as the world’s biggest classic motor racing festival, this summer’s birthday edition of The Classic will be very special indeed.



This year’s three-day, record-breaking event at Silverstone, the home of British motorsport, will not only celebrate its own 30th birthday with its biggest and best-ever line-up of retro races but will also lift spirits with a packed programme of family-entertainment.



While the off-track family fun will keep all ages endlessly amused, at the heart of The Classic is the unrivalled schedule of races featuring legendary machines from motorsport’s golden eras. And this year’s programme is the best-ever.



The eye-catching ‘Greatest Hits’ race line-up originally announced to celebrate The Classic’s landmark 30th anniversary in 2020 has all been rolled over into 2021. Now, and adding further spice, stunning grids to mark the 60th birthdays of two British design icons – the E-type Jaguar and Mini Cooper – have been added to the bill.



With many of the star-studded races attracting more than 50 entries, the action features historic cars from across the last 100 years of motorsport racing wheel-to-wheel, representing the golden ages of Formula One, Formula Two, GT, Sports and Touring Cars.



And there is more… nowhere will you see so many glittering classic cars on display. Car club members attend in their thousands showcasing the back catalogues of all the greatest marques: Alfa Romeo, Austin Healey, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Lotus, MG, Morgan, Porsche, TR. The list is almost endless. Those with special milestones to celebrate will take to the famous grand prix track for impressive parades.



“When we were forced to postpone our 30th birthday party last summer, we vowed to offer visitors an even bigger and better celebration in 2021 – we have certainly achieved that,” enthused a delighted Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events. “With so much included in the ticket price, visitors have always praised The Classic for offering great value for money. And if you buy before the end of March, you’ll be taking advantage of the very best available prices.”



Full details of tickets for The Classic 2021 at Silverstone can be found at: www.silverstoneclassic.com.

Silverstone Classic 2021 places to stay

Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.