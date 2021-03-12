NN12

Local News Vettel tests for Aston Martin day one Author: Will Hings Published: 12th March 2021 18:01 2021 Formula 1 Pre-Season Testing: Bahrain, Day One for Silverstone based F1 Aston Martin 2021 Formula 1 Pre-Season Testing: Bahrain, Day One for Silverstone based F1 Aston Martin





Sebastian Vettel

“It was a very productive morning and really the first opportunity we've had to truly put the AMR21 through its paces. As I expected, there are a lot of new things to learn. I'm working with a different power unit compared to the past, which means there are lots of new procedures involved. Then there's a new steering wheel with all its buttons, and different braking too - so I'm very aware that there is a lot to learn. The important thing is that I know where we can improve. It was tricky on track because it was so windy out there; you could see that everyone was fighting for grip. Today wasn't about lap times, it was about finding a good balance in the car and getting a true read on it while collecting lots of important data, which we managed by running 51 laps in the morning session. I am looking forward to going over the data tonight and continuing to make progress with the car. I think we can say it was a good first day for the AMR21.”



Lance Stroll

“It was a good start to testing. Conditions were really tricky out there and you could feel the effect of the wind on the run down to Turn One, and you could feel the tailwind in certain corners too. I don’t think anybody found it easy out there. It’s early days to be making judgements on the car and we have to remember there is a cut in downforce, which you can feel in the car, and there are new tyres too. The important thing is that we made an encouraging start and it felt good to drive the AMR21. We spent the majority of today doing aero mapping and collecting plenty of useful data. It’s great to be back in the car and really feeling the energy of the team. It is a new beginning as Aston Martin and I am enjoying working with Sebastian and getting to know how he operates. All in all, it’s been a productive session and I definitely enjoyed my day in the AMR21!”



In Numbers



Sebastian Vettel [AM]

Laps Completed: 51

Distance Covered: 276 kilometres

Best Time: 1:33.742

Position: P13



Lance Stroll [PM]

Laps Completed: 46

Distance Covered: 248 kilometres

Best Time: 1:31.782

Position: P04



Running Total – Test 01

Laps Completed: 97

Running Total – Test 01

Laps Completed: 97

Distance Covered: 524 kilometres