The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Stroll puts in the laps for Aston Martin

Author: Will Hings Published: 13th March 2021 19:15

Silverstone based F1 Aston Martin continue pre season testing on day two in BahrainSilverstone based F1 Aston Martin continue pre season testing on day two in Bahrain

Silverstone based F1 Aston Martin continue pre season testing on day two in Bahrain

Sebastian Vettel
“It was not such a busy day for me. We experienced a gearbox issue quite early on and that kept the car in the garage. The guys did a great job to quickly fit a new gearbox and we got back out just before the end of the morning session. Doing so few laps today wasn't ideal because there is just one more day of testing before we come back here for the race and I am still learning about this new car. Fortunately, things went a bit better this afternoon for Lance giving us some important information. Hopefully, we can have a more straightforward day tomorrow.”

Lance Stroll
“Overall a very positive afternoon after a difficult morning for Sebastian where some technical issues limited our running. Track conditions were not so easy – it was still quite windy, but even in those conditions it felt great to be back driving and getting lots of laps under my belt. The afternoon programme went to plan: we completed the main jobs and ticked off the test items. There’s still lots to catch up on tomorrow, but I’m feeling pretty pleased with a solid afternoon.”

Sebastian Vettel [AM]
Laps Completed: 10
Distance Covered: 54 kilometres
Best Time: 1:38.849
Position: P16

Lance Stroll [PM]
Laps Completed: 71
Distance Covered: 378 kilometres
Best Time: 1:30.460
Position: P03

Running Total – Test 02
Laps Completed: 81
Distance Covered: 437 kilometres

