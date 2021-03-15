  • Bookmark this page

Councillors’ Allowances Too High: say Lib Dems

Author: Martin Johns - Lib Dem Published: 15th March 2021 19:28
At the final meeting of the West Northamptonshire Shadow Council, the Conservatives voted to approve a basic allowance of £13,750 for councillors’ elected to the new council. Liberal Democrats voted against the proposal, arguing it was totally unjustified at this time and supported using the savings to provide activities for young people.

Liberal Democrat David Tarbun says: “Liberal Democrats support providing councillors with an allowance that reflects the time and commitment that being an effective councillor requires. An allowance should also enable a wider cross section of our community to stand for election, not just a privileged few. However, it’s not just about money, it should also be holding meetings at times convenient to working people. It’s also offering childcare allowances, training and support. A councillor’s allowance of £13,750 is too high.”

Councillor Lisa Samiotis, says: “South Northants Council’s basic allowance for councillors is £5,568 and the equivalent for the failed Northamptonshire County Council, just over £9,000. The new allowances voted for by the Conservatives of £13,750 is far too high, particularly when local residents are facing financial difficulty as a result of the pandemic.”

Councillor Lisa Samiotis, adds: “Paying councillors £13,750 a year at the same time as raising Council Tax by a whopping 5.25 percent, just isn’t right or fair. Just as it isn’t right for the Conservatives to offer nurses a miserable 1 percent pay rise.”

Liberal Democrat John Wade says: “It’s not only the 5.25 percent rise in Council Tax for residents of South Northamptonshire. The Tories have voted to reduce help for those poorest in our district and facing financial hardship. From April, low-income groups will have to pay a minimum of 20 percent of their Council Tax; not the 8 percent required in previous years. This hits the very poorest in our community. Increasingly, the Conservatives seem to want those on low incomes to rely on charity. The Tories had planned to raise this demand even higher to 26 percent and only reduced the amount after pressure from the Liberal Democrats.”
