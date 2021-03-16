£24,000 grant awarded to help council combat litter hotspots

Author: Marie McCormack Published: 16th March 2021 09:13

A £24,000 grant has been awarded to South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) to install new bins in litter hotspots in Towcester, Brackley and on some of the district’s busiest A roads.

SNC was successful in a bid to win the Litter Binfrastructure Fund, which is a grant scheme run by environmental charity WRAP.

The fund is allocated for the purchase of new litter bins with the aim to reduce littering and improve the local environment.

Cllr Dermot Bambridge, SNC’s portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “Nobody likes litter and this grant will help towards trying to win the war on littering.

“With more people shopping locally and walking around the town centres, more infrastructure is needed to cope with increases in litter. Providing new and better bins will make it easier for people to do the right thing with their waste which will keep the area tidy for residents and visitors.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded this money as South Northamptonshire Council moves towards becoming West Northamptonshire Council on 1 April 2021.”

The funding will help install new bins for litter and recycling in Towcester and Brackley town centres, which have both grown significantly in the last few years.

This will also include new bins for the Watermeadows in Towcester to enhance the development of the site.

Large litter bins will also be installed on the A43, A5, A4500 and parts of Grange Park, which are very busy from the number of people commuting to and from the warehouses and businesses based there.

This grant scheme was created to support the release of the ‘Binfrastructure – The Right Bin in the Right Place’ guidance released by WRAP on behalf of Defra in October.

For more information, please visit: https://archive.wrap.org.uk/content/litter-binfrastructure-grant

