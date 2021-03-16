  • Bookmark this page

The Tove Valley Centre is almost finished

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 16th March 2021 13:06

 The Tove Valley Centre

At Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship we are delighted to be able to confirm that the Tove Valley Centre on Northampton Road in Towcester will be completed and handed over to us next week! On the evening of the handover, a small number of us will spend a couple of hours spread around the site and the building, praying and thanking God for the building and asking for His blessing on everything that happens there.

We are very excited that this means that the first community event to take place at the TVC will be a FREE ‘Breakfast Club' from Monday 29th March 2021 to Friday 9th April 2021 weekdays, 8.30 to 10.30, for children and young people aged 18 years and under. We ask that children 8 years old and under are accompanied by an adult. Due to COVID restrictions, this first Breakfast Club will be take-away only and all the necessary COVID precautions will be in place.

There will be a choice of various cereal bars, fruit, yoghurts etc. for children and young people to choose from and activities for them to take home to get busy with, each day. Accompanying adults will be offered a take-away tea or coffee and pastry. We are really looking forward to welcoming you!!

We are now taking bookings from anyone wanting to hire space in the Tove Valley Centre on a regular or one-off basis. Our booking policy with the terms, conditions and costs as well as applications to hire the Tove Valley Centre can be found on our website https://www.tvbf.co.uk/tvc

If you would like to know about times and days of availability prior to completing a hiring application form, please send us an email via bookings@tovevalleycentre.co.uk .

 

 

