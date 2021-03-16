Massive boost in spring housing market

Author: Craig Bees Published: 16th March 2021 11:47

Best places to live: Silverstone has a lot to offer prospective house buyers



Any doubts that confidence would not return to the housing market post-pandemic have been shattered by the latest figures showing demand levels are 34% higher than this time last year.

The increased activity on our website this month is reflected nationwide by Rightmove’s latest survey showing a record number of buyers enquiring about properties,

This surging level of demand, fuelled by people searching for more space and a change of lifestyle, is outstripping the number of homes for sale by the biggest margin at any time over the past ten years, making this the best sellers’ market of the decade – and perhaps one of the best ever Easter periods to sell.

Strong buyer demand will be further boosted next April by the new Government guarantees enabling lenders to return to the widespread availability of 5% deposit mortgages.

An analysis of around 95% of the UK property market shows we are ahead of this time last year while in February, Rightmove recorded 7m visits on average every day, an annual increase of 40%.

The average asking price of a property coming onto the market has risen by 2.7% in the past 12 months to £321,064 nationally. Asking prices also increased for the second consecutive month, with a rise of 0.8% (+£2,484) recorded in March and despite fewer properties coming to market, the number of sales agreed for the first week of this month were still 12% higher than a year ago.

Here at Bartram & Co we are experiencing strong demand for property in all price ranges, but especially the £250,000-£500,000 sector, so if you are thinking of taking advantage of the stamp duty holiday and this sellers’ market, please call our sales team on 01327 359164 and they will be happy to help you.

Property Q&A: with over 30 years experience in and around Towcester, we have the local expertise to help you choose your next home in this much-sought after area. Send us your questions and we will do our best to help.



This week’s question is.



Q: We are thinking of moving to Silverstone, where can we get some information about the village please?



A: Silverstone is an increasingly popular village with lots of amenities and facilities that has expanded enormously in recent years with more housing developments being built. For everything you need to know about it and the rest of the villages in the Towcester area go to https://www.bartramandco.co.uk/towcester For Silverstone it’s

https://www.bartramandco.co.uk/silverstone



Send all your property-related questions to craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk



Monthly draw: still time to enter March’s draw for your chance to win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed) or one month’s membership at Whittlebury Hall Leisure Club



How To Enter: every valuation and instruction for sale or rental between now and Friday March 26 2021 will be entered, the winners being notified by e-mail.



If you’re thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win one of these great prizes call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team.



Best wishes



Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co



Tel: (01327) 359164 E-mail craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.