The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Proactive Boost delivered by Proactive Young People CIC

Saxon Shield on offer at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 16th March 2021 14:47

Saxon Shield, which was first brewed in 2017 to celebrate the town's Saxon Fair and the 1,100 year anniversary of the first battle of Towcester in 917, is now down from £30 to £24 for a case of 12 bottles.

Towcester Mill Brewery's next (and hopefully last!) Click & Collect session will be held on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th March 2021 11am-2pm.
 
"We've been so thrilled by all the support that we've been given," explained brewery director, John Evans. "Not just during the incredibly difficult 2020 but also since the start of this year too; it makes such a difference to all of the team. We're hoping that we'll be able to open in April but until then please continue to help us by buying our bottled beer - fresh pints are just around the corner!"
 
There is plenty of plenty of stock of the Mill's core beers - Bell Ringer, Black Fire, Crooked Hooker and Mill Race - as well as its new Steam Ale. "For those of you who are partial to a bit of Roman Road," added John, "you'll be delighted to hear it is now back in stock!"
 
Buy online! www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.

All collections are to be made from outside the Mill, Chantry Lane, Towcester NN12 6YY. Please wear a mask and adhere to current social distancing guidelines.

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
