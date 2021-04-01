NN12

Local News West Northamptonshire Council launches public beta website Author: Gavin Moore Published: 17th March 2021 12:28



The new West Northamptonshire Council today launched an initial version of its new website and would like residents to explore it and provide feedback.



The site is in its public beta phase – meaning it is not yet finished but has moved into final testing and improvement. This is why the Council is keen for everyone to test it out and help improve it ahead of the official launch on 1 April 2021.



Development of the site will continue up to launch day and beyond, feedback can be provided by clicking on the red tab that appears on the right-hand side on all pages.



Cllr Ian McCord, Leader, West Northants Shadow Authority, said: “We are genuinely ambitious for the future of West Northamptonshire and excited by the opportunities created by modern online tools, including our website.



“And by putting digital first it will help to make things easier and quicker for residents and businesses, as well as being more efficient for our staff to work with.



Anna Earnshaw, Chief Executive of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “We’re delighted to offer our residents the opportunity to test out our brand-new website. There is still work being done to make the site fully functional - so we want to be clear to everyone that this isn’t the final version.



“However, this is a really great opportunity for us to let people take a look and give constructive feedback as we move closer to the big launch.”



