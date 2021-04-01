  • Bookmark this page

Boudica’s Chariot find halts Towcester bypass construction

Author: Avril Primo Published: 1st April 2021 00:01

Contractors working on the construction of Towcester’s relief road had to down tools today as what could be Boudica’s famous chariot has been found buried on the site.

Boudica’s and her army’s exploits are legendary and her chariot is probably equally as famous.

However where she was defeated is open to conjecture but one of the possible sites is Cuttle Mill on the A5, between Paulerspury, Pury End and Heathencote - where fragments of Roman pottery from the 1st Century are known to have been found.

At the time of course Towcester was known as Lactodorum and was a Roman town, only a couple of miles north up Watling Street one of Britain’s key Roman roads from the site of the battle.

It would appear that Boudica wished to avoid further contact with the Roman soldiers in Towcester so headed in a north westerly direction from Cuttle Mill and presumably became stuck on the site of what is now Towcester’s relief road construction just north of Cowpastures Lane.

A spokesperson for the civil engineers building the relief road Avril Primo speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 said, “We were very lucky not to have damaged the remains of the chariot!

“Crew members spotted glinting metal in the ground and went to investigate - one of them a keen historian thought it was an archaeological find and that required the County Archaeologists to attend so we have had to stop construction, keep the precise location secret and wait.”

“If it is the chariot - its probably the find of the century! At this point we don’t know how long its going to take but, apparently all investigations should be complete by noon today 1st April 2021”

 

