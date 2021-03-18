  • Bookmark this page

Proactive Boost delivered by Proactive Young People CIC

Computers for Local Schools

Author: Miranda Wixon Published: 18th March 2021 09:17

All children and young people should have the tools to give them the best start in life and bridging the technology gap is so important in helping them to achieve their potential regardless of background

School closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic have meant pupils now need computers, laptops, tablets or iPads to keep up with online lessons and extra curricular schoolwork while at home.

The lockdown and the closure of schools has exposed the digital divide with many children and families suffering because they do not have a computer or they do not have enough computers for all the children in the family to take part in virtual learning.  

South Northants council together with businesses in Brackley and Silverstone have responded to a social media post by a small local charity to donate computers to pupils to tackle digital poverty.

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the divide that exists between those young people who have their own computer and those who do not have access to one at home.

Volunteer for Towcester Community Food, Miranda Wixon said: “Working with schools to help provide food we have identified an urgent need for computers in South Northants where children are not able to participate fully due to not having appropriate equipment at home.”

With the support of the Northamptonshire Community Foundation the Community Larders in Towcester, Roade and Brackley are participating in the Tech4kids campaign in partnership with McCarthy-Dixon Foundation in Northampton to source further equipment.

In total 62 computers were delivered into 20 schools.  

One mother said “I only have one computer in the house which I use for my work, as I work from home, and two children who also need it for their school work, now I have been able to access computers through school we can all sit together doing school work.  This has really motivated my children to study at home, which has been a real challenge this year.”

