Why have councillors involved with Cobblers loans been put forward for Honours? ask Lib Dems

Author: Kate Nash - Lib Dem Published: 18th March 2021 11:13

“At best, this scandal has now cost Northampton taxpayers some £17 million given that the loan money seemingly ‘disappeared’ and the cost of all the legal battles,” added Paul Schofield. “The public have a right to expect better from local politicians.” Paul Schofield, East Hunsbury and the Shelfleys Focus team (Liberal Democrat)



Civic honours are expected to be agreed next Monday at Northampton Borough Council and Lib Dems are asking two councillors to question their own consciences. Can they accept these awards given the circumstances?



In an extraordinary turn of events two Conservative councillors who were part of the cabinet that approved a multi-million pound loan to Northampton Football Club have been nominated for honours.



“Police have undertaken a six-year investigation into the loan and it is possible that criminal charges could be brought,” said Paul Schofield from East Hunsbury and the Shelfleys Focus team.

“While this is still a live police matter it is wholly inappropriate to be giving out honours to these councillors.”



Cllr Tim Hadland has been nominated for the award of freedom of the borough and Cllr Brandon Eldred has been nominated to be an honorary alderman of Northampton. These honours will be awarded by Northampton Borough Council next week.



Civic honours are entirely appropriate for long service and other merits. Honours are being given next week, completely rightly to councillors, rightly irrespective of political background, and also to Northampton General Hospital and Northampton’s Sikh Community for their exceptional role helping Northampton in the Covid crisis.

