NN12

>

News

>

Local News Silverstone Give Away Thousands of Tickets to NHS and Key Workers this Summer Author: Katie Tyler Published: 18th March 2021 12:17 Fans celebrate 2019 Formula 1 British Grand Prix Podium at Silverstone Fans celebrate 2019 Formula 1 British Grand Prix Podium at Silverstone

Silverstone announced today that they will be giving away thousands of free tickets to many of the key workers who have continued to work so tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. 10,000 tickets will be allocated across Silverstone’s three biggest events this summer - the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix, MotoGP and The Classic.



The Silverstone team will be working with Blue Light Tickets, a sister company of the well-established Blue Light Card discount scheme set up to reward workers in the NHS, emergency services, armed forces and social care sectors. There are currently over 2 million Blue Light Card holders in the UK who can all enter a ballot to win a pair of free tickets to one of these major Silverstone events.



The ballot for tickets to the first event, the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, that takes place from 16 – 18 July 2021, is now open and will remain open until the 25 May 2021 with later closure dates for The Classic and MotoGP. This gives any qualifying key worker plenty of time to join Blue Light Tickets should they not already be in the scheme but wish to be entered into the Silverstone draw.



Stuart Pringle commented “Working with Blue Light Card gives us the reassurance that our tickets will reach those we are all so indebted to and we hope as many as possible can join us this summer to experience live motorsport, something we have all missed over the past 12 months.



“The last year has been a challenge for everyone but particularly for those working on the frontline, putting their lives at risk, to keep our country and population safe under very difficult circumstances. I hope that this gesture goes some way to demonstrating to this community that their work is very much appreciated.”



For more information about the Silverstone ballot please visit

Silverstone announced today that they will be giving away thousands of free tickets to many of the key workers who have continued to work so tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. 10,000 tickets will be allocated across Silverstone’s three biggest events this summer - the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix, MotoGP and The Classic.The Silverstone team will be working with Blue Light Tickets, a sister company of the well-established Blue Light Card discount scheme set up to reward workers in the NHS, emergency services, armed forces and social care sectors. There are currently over 2 million Blue Light Card holders in the UK who can all enter a ballot to win a pair of free tickets to one of these major Silverstone events.The ballot for tickets to the first event, the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, that takes place from 16 – 18 July 2021, is now open and will remain open until the 25 May 2021 with later closure dates for The Classic and MotoGP. This gives any qualifying key worker plenty of time to join Blue Light Tickets should they not already be in the scheme but wish to be entered into the Silverstone draw.Stuart Pringle commented “Working with Blue Light Card gives us the reassurance that our tickets will reach those we are all so indebted to and we hope as many as possible can join us this summer to experience live motorsport, something we have all missed over the past 12 months.“The last year has been a challenge for everyone but particularly for those working on the frontline, putting their lives at risk, to keep our country and population safe under very difficult circumstances. I hope that this gesture goes some way to demonstrating to this community that their work is very much appreciated.”For more information about the Silverstone ballot please visit www.bluelighttickets.co.uk Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.