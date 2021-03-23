NN12

Local News Community hospital presented with funds raised during Chairman’s civic year Author: Marie McCormack Published: 23rd March 2021 17:12 Councillor Anthony Bagot-Webb, Chairman of South Northants Council (SNC) and Councillor Rosie Herring, Vice Chairman of SNC, have today (23 March 2021) presented a cheque for £6,200 to the Brackley Community Hospital 2020 Trust. Councillor Anthony Bagot-Webb, Chairman of South Northants Council (SNC) and Councillor Rosie Herring, Vice Chairman of SNC, have today (23 March 2021) presented a cheque for £6,200 to the Brackley Community Hospital 2020 Trust.



Councillor Anthony Bagot-Webb, Chairman of South Northants Council (SNC) and Councillor Rosie Herring, Vice Chairman of SNC, have today (23 March 2021) presented a cheque for £6,200 to the Brackley Community Hospital 2020 Trust.



Cllr Bagot-Webb was appointed as the district’s Chairman in September 2020, and outgoing Chairman Cllr Rosie Herring, was appointed as Vice-Chairman.



Both councillors have had their tenure impacted by the pandemic, with lockdown restricting many of the normal fundraising activities undertaken by the Council’s Chairman. Therefore, the funds raised come from both civic years - 2019/20 and 2020/21.



The chairman’s charity raises funds through civic events and sponsorship activities.



Cllr Bagot-Webb commented: “It is of course disappointing, that like everything, my year as Chairman has been impacted so much by the pandemic.



“But as the last civic leadership team for SNC, Cllr Herring and I are delighted to be able to help such an important cause as the Brackley Hospital, who are providing a vital service to all residents of Brackley and surrounding areas.”



Caryl Billingham accepted the cheque in her role as Chairman of the Brackley Hospital 2020 Trust, she commented: “On behalf of the Trust, I would like to thank both Cllr Bagot-Webb and Cllr Herring for selecting our charity, and for raising such a significant amount during what has been a difficult time for everyone.



