Towcester car park to get new lease of life

Author: Marie McCormack Published: 24th March 2021 13:01

The old Co-op car park in Towcester is due to be renamed the Sponne Arcade Short Stay Car Park after South Northants Council (SNC) purchased the land last year.

The Co-op Supermarket off Richmond Road had been unoccupied for some time and SNC were keen to ensure the land remained as a car park offering free parking for residents and visitors.

The car park will be completely refurbished as part of SNC’s plan to provide more and better parking in the town.

Overgrown trees and shrubs have already been cut back, and a CCTV camera installed to make parking safer. Work to increase the number of parking spaces from 70 to 150 will begin later this year.

The new layout will include 17 disabled bays, 6 motorbike spaces and initially 4 electric charging bays, with scope to increase should demand for more charging points grow.

The plans will also see the public toilets refurbished and opened after being closed for over 10 years.

There will also be the addition of street furniture and landscaping to create a pleasant environment for users.

Councillor Phil Bignell, SNC portfolio holder for planning said: “Parking is so important to a town like Towcester. By creating a safe, pleasant and convenient car park for our residents and visitors to the town we are supporting our many local businesses who depend on this footfall for their survival.

“We’ve made huge improvements to Towcester in recent years with the Moat Lane regeneration, and I’m delighted that we now have this exciting opportunity to improve the town further.”

The long-term plan is that this space can also be used for markets or events.

