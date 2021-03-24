Towcester Town Council receives freehold of Town Hall

The Mayor of Towcester, Cllr Richard Dallyn, was delighted to be present at the handover and said “As local government changes again, it’s appropriate that the Town Council should have ownership of the building.”

The Town Hall, surely the most famous building in Towcester, is now owned by Towcester Town Council. This follows the decision by South Northamptonshire Council to dispose of various assets ahead of its own transformation into the new West Northants Council (which will also include Daventry and Northampton).



The Town Hall, a Grade Two listed building, was completed in 1866, and was the headquarters of Towcester Rural District Council for much of the last century until its abolition in 1974, and the establishment of SNC.



Towcester Town Council has been responsible for the Town Hall since 1983, and has held most of its meetings in the building.



Cllr. Jacqueline Hart, Chair of the Premises Committee said:

“At a public meeting, 38 years ago, residents of Towcester agreed by public mandate that the Town Council should lease the Town Hall from SNC. We are delighted to have now been granted the Freehold of this historic building, ideally situated in the town centre. Our thanks go to SNC for offering Towcester Town Council the opportunity to progress from custodian to owner.”

