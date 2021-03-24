  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Great website. Memories of Towcester and surrounding areas after leaving Whittlebury in the 70s."
- CB
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Towcester Town Council receives freehold of Town Hall

Author: Lizzi Bucklow-Holt Published: 24th March 2021 13:30

The Mayor of Towcester, Cllr Richard Dallyn, was delighted to be present at the handover and said “As local government changes again, it’s appropriate that the Town Council should have ownership of the building.”The Mayor of Towcester, Cllr Richard Dallyn, was delighted to be present at the handover and said “As local government changes again, it’s appropriate that the Town Council should have ownership of the building.”

The Town Hall, surely the most famous building in Towcester, is now owned by Towcester Town Council. This follows the decision by South Northamptonshire Council to dispose of various assets ahead of its own transformation into the new West Northants Council (which will also include Daventry and Northampton).

The Town Hall, a Grade Two listed building, was completed in 1866, and was the headquarters of Towcester Rural District Council for much of the last century until its abolition in 1974, and the establishment of SNC.

Towcester Town Council has been responsible for the Town Hall since 1983, and has held most of its meetings in the building.
 
The Mayor of Towcester, Cllr Richard Dallyn, was delighted to be present at the handover and said “As local government changes again, it’s appropriate that the Town Council should have ownership of the building.”
 
Cllr. Jacqueline Hart, Chair of the Premises Committee said:
“At a public meeting, 38 years ago, residents of Towcester agreed by public mandate that the Town Council should lease the Town Hall from SNC. We are delighted to have now been granted the Freehold of this historic building, ideally situated in the town centre. Our thanks go to SNC for offering Towcester Town Council the opportunity to progress from custodian to owner.”
Towcester Town Council
 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies