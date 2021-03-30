Tows Hockey seek players for new Men's section

Author: John English Published: 30th March 2021 13:09

Towcestrians Hockey Club are excited to welcome Hockey back after lockdown.Towcester Hockey already has five Ladies teams and junior teams starting from U8’s but now because of own brand new hockey pitch here at Tows we have started a Mens section too.

The new mens section needs new members!

Anyone aged over 14 can come to our training nights (Tuesdays 7.00 – 8.30pm), and join in. All abilities welcome!

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 John English of the Towcestrians said, "Whether you fancy to give hockey a try, are new to the area or want to return to the sport, come and give it a go. We will even lend you a stick!

"All sessions at the moment are on a pay as you play basis and are coached by our England Hockey qualified coaches.

"We will be having friendly fixtures over the summer for the more competitive of you and have entered a team in the winter leauges.

"All current Covid protocols need to be followed:

Please note that until further restrictions are lifted, we will continue to follow the COVID procedures we had in place before this lockdown.

Register your attendance using the bar code.

Touch only your own equipment

Hand sanitise before entering and after leaving the pitch (bring your own if possible)

Maintain social distancing when not participating in training drills.

Wait for the previous group to exit the pitch before entering.

The clubhouse will remain closed so the portaloo will be your toilet facility!

"For further info check out our website, and the poster below!"

https://www.towcestrians.co.uk/sports/towcestrians-hockey/

