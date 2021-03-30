  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

The Tove Valley Centre is open for business!

Author: Sue Feasey Published: 30th March 2021 11:03

keys handover

More than thirty years from when God first gave the vision for the Tove Valley Centre to a member of the then Towcester Baptist Church, our new home in Towcester has been handed over to us at Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship. It has been a long and sometimes difficult journey, and many said that it would never happen, but what a time for us to have the TVC! Amazingly, after all this time, it was actually built during the worst period of a pandemic between March 2020 and March 2021.

Our first community event at the TVC started on Monday 29th March 2021 and will continue each weekday morning 8.30 to 10.30 until the end of the Easter School Holidays on 9th April. Children and young people aged 18 years and under are invited to our FREE Breakfast Club that is TAKE-AWAY this time due to COVID regulations; all COVID precautions are in place. We ask that children 8 years old and under are accompanied by an adult. There is a choice of various cereal bars, fruit, yoghurts, cheeses etc. to choose from as well as activities to take home to get busy with, each day. Accompanying adults will be offered a take-away tea or coffee and pastry. We are really looking forward to welcoming you!!

Our first socially distanced Service, with limited numbers attending, will be on Easter Sunday 4th April 2021. All being well, it will be live streamed on You Tube so that anyone who would like to can join us.

We are now taking bookings from anyone wanting to hire space in the Tove Valley Centre on a regular or one-off basis. Our booking policy with the terms, conditions and costs as well as applications to hire the TVC can be found on our website https://www.tvbf.co.uk/tvc

If you would like to know about times and days of availability or arrange a tour of the building prior to completing a hiring application form, please send us an email via bookings@tovevalleycentre.co.uk .

 

 

