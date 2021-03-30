Towcester Foodbank granted Rose of Northamptonshire Award

Author: Helen Garton Published: 30th March 2021 10:08

Towcester Foodbank was nominated by the local community due to the inspirational work undertaken in the ever-changing landscape we found ourselves in, during this last year.

Northamptonshire County Council alongside the High Sheriff’s office and Lord Lieutenancy launched the Rose of Northamptonshire Award Scheme as part of the Unsung Heroes initiative, to recognise people working tirelessly as part of the COVID-19 response.



The team of volunteers have supported the most vulnerable members of the community by keeping them safe from food poverty. This only happened due to the dedication and flexibility of the team to adapt to change persistently. Firstly, needing to recruit 80% of the volunteers as the current ones were shielding; having to find and move premises at short notice; changing from a face-to-face to a delivery-only service - are just some examples of the extraordinary work that took place, literally overnight.



Receiving this recognition from the people of Northamptonshire is inspiring in itself, as not only is the Foodbank run by volunteers, it is also supported by donations from the local community.



The Foodbank is very proud of its hard work and dedication being recognised and appreciated, and would like to thank everyone for continually supporting it to keep our community safe.





WOULD YOU LIKE TO JOIN TOWCESTER FOOD BANK AS A TRUSTEE?

Towcester Food Bank is looking for new trustees to join us to help end food poverty in our local community. It is particularly interested in speaking with local people who have relevant experience of change management, health and safety, finance skills or safeguarding.

If you think you could help and would like to be considered, please e-mail: terencehearty@btinternet.com in the first instance.



Towcester Food Bank: Compassion, Service, Responsibility.





