Notice of application/variation for/of a premises licence/club premises certificate under Section 17/34 Licensing Act 2003.

Published: 30th March 2021 10:04

Name of applicant: Georgina Pearse

Address of premises: Grafton Spa & Wellness ltd, Wakefield Country Courtyard, Potterspury, Northants, NN12 7QX

It is proposed to licence these premises for

Sale and consumption of alcohol during the spas opening hours.

Tuesday’s 10am - 4pm

Wednesday’s 10am - 8pm

Thursday’s 10am - 8pm

Friday’s 10am - 9pm

Saturday’s 9am - 5pm

Sunday’s 11am - 4pm

The Premises licence is for the sale and consumption of alcohol on the premises.

The full application can be inspected by contacting South Northamptonshire Council.

Representations can be made before 23rd April 2021 (28 days consultation date)

IN WRITING to:

Licensing Department

South Northamptonshire Council

The Forum

Moat Lane

TOWCESTER

NN12 6AD

E-Mail: licensing@southnorthants.gov.uk

Tel: 01327 322278

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.

