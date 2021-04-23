  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"By the way, it is great, being across the ocean, to be able to feel like I am dropping in for a look around Towcester, especially when pictures of places I have visited appear. When my family last liv..." more
- Phil Lord, NYC
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Notice of application/variation for/of a premises licence/club premises certificate under Section 17/34 Licensing Act 2003.

Published: 30th March 2021 10:04

Notice of application/variation for/of a premises licence/club premises certificate under Section 17/34 Licensing Act 2003.

 

 

Notice of application/variation for/of a premises licence/club premises certificate under Section 17/34 Licensing Act 2003.

 

 

Name of applicant: Georgina Pearse 

Address of premises:  Grafton Spa & Wellness ltd, Wakefield Country Courtyard, Potterspury, Northants, NN12 7QX

       

It is proposed to licence these premises for

Sale and consumption of alcohol during the spas opening hours. 

Tuesday’s 10am - 4pm 

Wednesday’s 10am - 8pm 

Thursday’s 10am - 8pm

Friday’s 10am - 9pm 

Saturday’s 9am - 5pm 

Sunday’s 11am - 4pm 

 

The Premises licence is for the sale and consumption of alcohol on the premises.

 

The full application can be inspected by contacting South Northamptonshire Council.

 

Representations can be made before 23rd April 2021 (28 days consultation date)

 

IN WRITING to:

Licensing Department

South Northamptonshire Council

The Forum

Moat Lane

TOWCESTER

NN12 6AD

E-Mail: licensing@southnorthants.gov.uk

Tel: 01327 322278

 

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.


Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies