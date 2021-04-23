Notice of application/variation for/of a premises licence/club premises certificate under Section 17/34 Licensing Act 2003.
|Published: 30th March 2021 10:04
Name of applicant: Georgina Pearse
Address of premises: Grafton Spa & Wellness ltd, Wakefield Country Courtyard, Potterspury, Northants, NN12 7QX
It is proposed to licence these premises for
Sale and consumption of alcohol during the spas opening hours.
Tuesday’s 10am - 4pm
Wednesday’s 10am - 8pm
Thursday’s 10am - 8pm
Friday’s 10am - 9pm
Saturday’s 9am - 5pm
Sunday’s 11am - 4pm
The Premises licence is for the sale and consumption of alcohol on the premises.
The full application can be inspected by contacting South Northamptonshire Council.
Representations can be made before 23rd April 2021 (28 days consultation date)
IN WRITING to:
Licensing Department
South Northamptonshire Council
The Forum
Moat Lane
TOWCESTER
NN12 6AD
E-Mail: licensing@southnorthants.gov.uk
Tel: 01327 322278
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.
