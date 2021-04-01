  • Bookmark this page

Day one for new West Northants Council

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 1st April 2021 09:43
The new West Northamptonshire Council officially launches today (1st April 2021).

The new unitary council is providing services to residents and businesses across Daventry, Northampton and South Northamptonshire.

Chief executive of West Northamptonshire Council Anna Earnshaw said: “Today is Vesting Day for the new West Northamptonshire Council. It’s a significant day for the county and a fresh start for local government in Northamptonshire.  “At West Northamptonshire we are excited to be bringing together the services our communities rely on. This gives us new opportunities to develop and improve services and work in a joined-up way. Put simply, our aim is to make West Northants a great place to live, work, visit and thrive.

“Today also marks the culmination of a great deal of hard work from everyone in Northamptonshire County Council, Daventry District Council, South Northamptonshire Council and Northampton Borough Council to ensure a smooth transition to the new West Northamptonshire Council. We have tried to ensure that the change happens without any disruption to services.

“Of course going forward we will also continue to work closely with colleagues at the new North Northamptonshire Council as our neighbour and partner in a range of services that will still be delivered as shared services across the county, such as public health or highways.   “Our new website and social media channels are up and running already and are a great way to find out what’s happening at West Northamptonshire Council. Visit  www.westnorthants.gov.uk where you will find latest news, information about services and details on how to contact us, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook via @westnorthants.”

West Northamptonshire Council replaces Daventry District Council, Northampton Borough Council, South Northamptonshire Council and parts of Northamptonshire County Council.

