Join The Rotary Club of Towcester for its third “Gardeners’ Question Time”!
|Author: Steph Jones
|Published: 2nd April 2021 12:23
However, in accordance with COVID-19 regulations, this event will be held via Zoom at 7.30 pm on Thursday 22nd April 2021. Tickets are priced £5.00 and can be purchased from www.towcester-rotary.org.uk/shop. A receipt will then be emailed containing the Zoom meeting ID and passcode for the event.
The panel of experts includes Johnnie Amos, who presents the Green Welly Show every Sunday on BBC Radio Northampton.
Questions may be submitted in advance to frankkelly@towcester-rotary.org.uk.
Please contact John Sidwick on 01327 352851 regarding any queries.
All profits in aid of local Rotary causes and charities.
