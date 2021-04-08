  • Bookmark this page

Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Residents invite to stand for election to Brackley and Towcester Town Councils

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 3rd April 2021 09:24
Candidates must hand-deliver their nomination paper to the West Northamptonshire Electoral Services at The Forum, Moat Lane, Towcester by 4pm on 8 April 2021.

Residents of Brackley and Towcester are being invited to stand for election to become a Councillor on either Brackley or Towcester Town Council, to represent the wards which make up the towns, including the new Brackley North ward.

Town councils have an overall responsibility for representing the local community, improving quality of life in the area, and delivering services to meet local needs. These services include allotments, parks and open spaces, cemeteries, public and civic events, the market and community events.

Town councillors are required to attend monthly council meetings, liaise with community groups and local organisations, meet with statutory bodies like the police, and support and represent the residents in their wards.

Candidates must be British/EU citizens aged 18 years or older, and either live within three miles of the town (for twelve months before 6 May 2021) or have land or a business in the parish of Brackley or Towcester.

Residents in each ward will elect their town councillor during the local elections, which are taking place on 6 May 2021.

Anyone wishing to stand for election should email elections.snc@westnorthants.gov.uk or call 01327 322128 for more information and to request a nomination paper.

Further details about the town councils and the role of a councillor can be found on the following websites:

Brackley Town Council: www.brackleynorthants-tc.gov.uk

Towcester Town Council: www.towcester-tc.gov.uk

