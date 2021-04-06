  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Planning referendum to be held in Ashton

Author: Sara Kennedy Published: 6th April 2021 09:09
Ashton residents will go to the polls for a referendum in May to decide whether they agree with the proposed neighbourhood development plan for their area.

Preparations are under way for the referendum on Thursday, 6 May when parishioners will be asked to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on whether West Northamptonshire Council should use the new Neighbourhood Development Plan for Ashton to help decide planning applications in their area.

If more than 50% of those who vote are in favour, then the Council is required to ‘make’ the plan so it is adopted as a development plan document.

Ashton Parish Council submitted their Neighbourhood Development Plan to South Northamptonshire Council in August 2019, after villagers were consulted between 26 August 2019 and 4 October 2019. All comments made during the consultation period were forwarded to the Independent Examiner.

Residents of Ashton who are eligible to vote can take part in the referendum. The polling station will be open in the village hall from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, 6 May 2021, when residents can also vote in the Local Elections.

To find out more about the Ashton Neighbourhood Plan, please visit: https://www.southnorthants.gov.uk/info/47/neighbourhood-plans/29/ashton-neighbourhood-plan

People who are not already on the register of electors must register by Monday 19 April 2021 in order to cast a vote in this referendum at: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

To vote by post or by proxy (someone who will vote on your behalf if you are unable to get to a polling station), people must return their application forms to the elections office by:  5pm on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 for a postal vote  5pm on Tuesday 27 April 2021 for a proxy vote

More information on how to apply for a postal or proxy vote can be found at: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/elections2021

