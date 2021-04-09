NN12

Local News Towcester Farmers Market Lockdown success Author: Nick Holder Published: 5th April 2021 09:49 The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 9th April 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park. The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 9th April 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.



The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 9th April 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.



The market is allowed to continue during lockdown restrictions as it is currently limited to food produce only, while the market in May should see the return of non-food stalls too, under current Covid rules.



The new "refill" business will be returning again this month, Green Machine Refill, and they will be bringing a variety of dried and liquid products. Customers would best remember to bring suitable contains if they plan to purchase any items from them.



We expect to have 15 stalls attending this month, which will be one of our biggest markets during lockdown, and showing how much the market has expanded in recent years.



For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late additions to the market in any given month.



Appropriate social distancing measures have been introduced to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.



For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.