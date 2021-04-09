  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

" dnswh Who is dnswh? @SNorthantsC Will do. Why are you still printing when money is so tight? I recommend @TowcesterNews as a future model for local journalism. "
- DNSW
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Towcester Farmers Market Lockdown success

Author: Nick Holder Published: 5th April 2021 09:49
The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 9th April 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 9th April 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

The Towcester Farmers Market will take place on Friday 9th April 2021, from 9am to 1.30pm, in Richmond Road car park.

The market is allowed to continue during lockdown restrictions as it is currently limited to food produce only, while the market in May should see the return of non-food stalls too, under current Covid rules.

The new "refill" business will be returning again this month, Green Machine Refill, and they will be bringing a variety of dried and liquid products. Customers would best remember to bring suitable contains if they plan to purchase any items from them.

We expect to have 15 stalls attending this month, which will be one of our biggest markets during lockdown, and showing how much the market has expanded in recent years.

For up to date information on stall holders, check out the Towcester Farmers Market page on Facebook, which is updated to include the very latest news. We may still have late additions to the market in any given month.

Appropriate social distancing measures have been introduced to meet with current Government guidelines, and customers are asked to follow that advice to make the market safe to visit.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies