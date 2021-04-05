NN12

Local News Record of Achievement, Promise of More say Lib Dems

L-R David Tarbun, Lisa Samiotis, John Wade outside Towcester Town Hall

Liberal Democrats have launched their campaign for the Towcester and Roade Ward of West Northants Council. All three Lib Dem candidates live in the Ward, and each have strong records of achievements for the local community.



Liberal Democrat Councillor David Tarbun says: “Spending bans, government commissioners called-in and a failing children's service resulted in Conservative run councils here being scrapped. The previous Conservative councillor, who was narrowly elected last time, left people in our area without representation at the county council for over a year. Local people want a new council that listens; is more caring, greener, and above all, competent.”



Councillor Lisa Samiotis, former mayor of Towcester, is well known for saving the Vernon Road school crossing patrol. Lisa Samiotis has had a long campaign to provide much needed facilities for Towcester’s football club. Lisa’s campaign has succeeded, and a new sports complex has been agreed to be built on an edge of town site. This is in addition to sports fields and pavilion being provided within the town.



Cllr David Tarbun lived and went to school in Roade, moving to Towcester after university. David, is also a past Towcester mayor, and works in IT. David is known locally for running marathons for charity. David has a strong commitment to environmental issues and wants the new council to focus much more on taking action on green issues. David Tarbun is campaigning to make Towcester a Clean Air Zone, and introduce an electric-powered shuttle bus for Towcester to connect estates and nearby villages with the town centre.



Liberal Democrat John Wade works for a legal practice and lives in Towcester. John is involved in volunteering supporting the community across the Towcester and Roade area. He believes his business and financial management experience can help in holding the Council to account.



John Wade says: “Conservatives want us to think it’s a new start. But it’s the same failed Conservatives, with the same failed ideas. People are telling us they know it’s the Lib Dems here who have a record of achievement. Instead of saving us money, and improving services, Conservatives have raised council tax by an inflation busting 5.25%. While paying councillors a staggering £13,750 a year. There’s no improvements planned for failing services, just stealth taxes on green waste bins and car parking. Liberal Democrats proposed savings on allowances could have been used to provide activities for young people.”

