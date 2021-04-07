  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Evening WI make third delivery to charity

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 7th April 2021 08:02

Towcester Evening WI has been busy supporting the growbaby charity in Northampton over the last few months. Last week the WI made their third delivery to the charity. 

Along with beautiful knitted children’s items they also took along 18 bags of nearly new children’s clothes, toys and equipment.  The charity has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the Towcester Community and would like to thank all those that have contributed.

Thanks to the generosity of all the knitters, we were able to send a package of baby items to Birmingham Children’s Hospital too.

Here is a selection of some of the hand knitted cardigans, jumpers and blankets Towcester Evening WI had donated to them.

Growbaby - A Project of Re:store Northampton


