Local News Proceed with caution - don't be complacent Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 9th April 2021 14:49 Northamptonshire’s Public Health officials echo the prime minister’s address to the nation in urging residents to ‘proceed with caution’ and ‘not be complacent’ as the county’s COVID-19 cases show a slight decrease ahead of easing of further restrictions on Monday.

On Monday 12th April 2021 the constraints set out in law will lift further. Northamptonshire will join the nation and move to Step 2 of the government’s ‘roadmap.’ Non-essential shops, gyms, zoos, holiday campsites, personal care services, beer gardens and outdoor hospitality of all kinds will re-open. The number of visitors to care homes is also increasing from one to two, to allow residents to see more of their loved ones. Meanwhile, this week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 28 March - 04 April 2021, shows 402 residents have tested positive. This week’s case total represents a decrease of 31% compared to the previous week and is 28% lower than that seen in the week of 1st March 2021. Most districts and boroughs have seen a decrease in total cases when compared to the previous week, however, Daventry and Wellingborough saw an increase while South Northamptonshire recorded no change. All district and borough seven-day infection rates per 100,000 population for the most recent week up to 1st April, except for South Northamptonshire’s, are significantly higher than, or similar to, the national average. Northampton, Wellingborough, Kettering, East Northamptonshire and Corby’s rates are significantly higher. Corby continues to have one of the highest case rates in England although cases in recent days have started to plateau. Due to the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccination in the elderly and clinically vulnerable, over the last four-week period there have been steady decreases in numbers of cases identified amongst people aged 60+ and the number of sad deaths of loved ones. All districts and boroughs except for Corby and Northampton have seen no deaths in the last two weeks and there were no deaths in Northamptonshire in the week up to 4th April 2021.

The number of patients in hospital due to COVID-19 has also been on a decreasing trend since mid-January, although the rate of decline has recently slowed. The latest data shows a total of 40 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 6th April 2021. There is however still demand for Intensive Care beds. Now, and in the coming months, residents are being urged to continue to get tested and get vaccinated when the call comes to ensure that the county progresses through the remaining two steps outlined in the Government’s ‘Roadmap out of lockdown.’ They are also being reminded that if they have had the vaccine or a negative Lateral Flow Test, they must still continue to follow all guidance. This includes even those who do not have symptoms. The lateral flow tests will be available for home use or at test centres, workplaces and schools. Results take as little as 30 minutes. “The prime minister has asked the country to ‘proceed with caution’ and ‘not be complacent’ with good reason. It’s good news that we will be taking Step 2 on Monday, but we know for certain that the easing of restrictions means that coronavirus cases will inevitably rise. However, we all know by now that there are ways to ensure the COVID-19 cases do not get out of control again. We need to follow the mantra ‘Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air’ as we go about our daily lives and get our first or second dose of the vaccination when called, get tested regularly and isolate immediately with a positive result. “Please use the free NHS tests available from today– even if you don’t feel ill, because remember 1 in 3 people with this virus doesn’t have any symptoms. You can also get these tests from pharmacies or your local test site, you can even order them on gov.uk and get home deliveries. We recognise that isolation puts pressure on people who do not receive statutory sick pay, and it does make compliance a concern, so are working to maximise the use of the funding available to support businesses and individuals during this difficult time. Remember: a negative test is not a free pass to ignore the guidance. Everyone in Northamptonshire, and across England, will be able to access free, regular, rapid coronavirus testing from 9 April 2021 (today).



Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says:

"Rapid testing detects cases quickly, meaning positive cases can isolate fast and reduce the risk of infecting others.



“As many more COVID-compliant doors will open on Monday, and Northamptonshire will join the nation in tentatively taking the next step on the roadmap, we must continue to all pull together so we can keep making progress and enjoy this summer - and many more to come.” The county’s community-based testing sites are at Lodge Park Sports Centre in Corby, Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre in Corby, Danes Camp Leisure Centre in Northampton, Brackley Leisure Centre in South Northants and Redwell Leisure Centre in Wellingborough, Daventry Leisure Centre in Daventry. The test is called a Lateral Flow Test and involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes. The University of Northampton site is now restricted to students and university staff.

If you are not showing symptoms but must work with others, get the rapid test to find out if you are infectious and isolate if positive. It is vital however to understand that the test only tells you whether you are at peak infectiousness at the time of the test, it does not tell you that you are COVID-free. Levels of infectiousness change from the point of contracting the virus to the point you recover from it, which can take up to 14 days, during which time you may not have experienced any symptoms. It is therefore vital that you exercise all COVID-secure measures even if you get a negative result. You must continue to follow COVID guidelines and remember to wash your hands, wear a face covering indoors and maintain 2m distance from others.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, remember to get tested as soon as possible to find out if you are positive. If you have a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test. Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus, or by calling 119.

If you have either type of COVID-19 test and it is positive, you must self-isolate for ten days – with your household also isolating for 10 days from when the positive person’s symptoms started, or test result was positive if they have no symptoms. Do not go to your workplace, to school or to the shops. Either work from home or report sick. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be helped by the NHS test and trace service to identify the people they’ve recently been in contact with so they can be alerted and also self-isolate if required.

