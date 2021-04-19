  • Bookmark this page

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Bite Street rainbow burger to raise money for NHS

Author: Crispin Slee Published: 13th April 2021 09:09
Double patty Freakin Rainbow burger from The Patty Freaks.Double patty Freakin Rainbow burger from The Patty Freaks.Northampton’s popular street food pop-up Bite Street NN will use a striking menu item to help raise money for the local NHS when it re-opens this weekend (17-19th April 2021).
 
The Freakin Rainbow burger is a colourful special from the award-winning Patty Freaks, who are regular vendors at Bite Street.
 
It features a beef patty, burger sauce, crispy onion, ketchup, bacon and lettuce, all served in a stunning rainbow bagel.
 
Bite Street organiser Crispin Slee: “As soon as I saw it on the menu, I thought it was a brilliant opportunity to raise money for the local NHS.”
 
£1 from every rainbow burger sold will be donated to the appeal for a new outside play area for the children’s wards at Northampton General Hospital (NGH).
 
Mr Slee added: “During the pandemic, all the money has rightly been thrown at the frontline but that can mean some of the softer things on the edges can be overlooked.
 
“We wanted to support something local and think this is a fantastic cause. It’s horrible being stuck in hospital as a child.”
 
All the money raised will be donated to the Northamptonshire Health Charity, NGH’s registered charity which is appealing for £130,000 to build the outside play area.
 
Along with other outdoor hospitality, Bite Street re-opens for al fresco dining this weekend, outside at The County Ground in Abington Avenue.
 
There will be a fully stocked bar and full table service, with food and drink being ordered online via a QR code.
 
Bite Street will be open on Friday evening, Saturday from 1pm to 10pm and on Sunday lunchtime.
 
Tickets are required for entry and cost £2. They must be pre-booked with one-hour timed arrival slots. For more details, visit: www.bitestreet.co.uk
 

