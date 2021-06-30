The stamp duty holiday – all you need to know

Author: Craig Bees Published: 13th April 2021 10:20

Extended stamp duty holiday providing intended stimulus for property market

There was good news for the property market last month when chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that the Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) holiday will be extended until June 30 2021. He was under pressure to extend the deadline by three months amid concerns of a ‘cliff-edge’ at the end of March.

The news meant that buyers hoping to make the most of the savings of the higher £500,000 zero rate band will now have until the end of June to complete sales in England and Northern Ireland. Then, from the end of June until the end of September, this zero rate band will reduce from £500,000 to £250,000.

The thinking behind the holiday was intended as a stimulus for the property market, encouraging prospective buyers to enter the market. Many homeowners escalated their plans to move in order to make the deadline and benefit from the tax relief.

In fact, in the last quarter of 2020, there were over 140,000 more people in the process of purchasing a property than there were in the previous year, with an estimated 418,000 home sales progressing to completion.

Industry expert Iain McKenzie, CEO of The Guild, said: “The chancellor gave the property market a double shot in March with the Stamp Duty holiday extension and 95% mortgages. Extending it should help avoid a sudden downturn in prices caused by the much-feared ‘cliff-edge’ end.

“Thousands of people can now benefit from this incentive, particularly first and second-time buyers, as the Government looks to turn Generation Rent into Generation Buy.”

The SLDT rules

The initial threshold is where SDLT starts to apply. If you purchase a property for under £500,000 before the June deadline, there is no SDLT to pay.

On purchases over the £500,000 threshold, buyers will pay a 5% SDLT on the portion from £500,001 to £925,000, 10% on the portion from £925,001 to £1.5m and 12% on any portion over £1.5m.

Landlords and people buying second homes can also benefit from the holiday, but still continue to pay the 3% Stamp Duty surcharge, which applies to additional properties.

If you have any queries about SLDT please ring us on (01327) 359164 and we will be happy to help you.



Badby & Farthingstone Cricket Club

Great start to the new season with the club announcing that they have reached agreement with Badby Parish Council on a long term lease for the cricket ground at Chapel Lane, Badby.

Club chairman Andy Nightingale said: “This is great news for the club, the village of Badby and surrounding area. It gives us the security of tenure necessary to plan our long term development and gives the council, village and local area a viable and committed sports club that welcomes everyone.”

The season got off to a welcome, if cold, start last Sunday with a friendly 10 a side inter-club match that was well attended and supported, thanks to everyone who endured the freezing conditions.

The season begins properly with an away trip to Eyedon this Sunday (April 18 2021) followed by a home game against Shenley Church End (April 25) before a visit to Spencer Bruerne (Sunday May 2 2021). All matches start at 2pm.

Off field activities saw vice-captain Stephen Nelligan take over as the club’s new welfare/safeguarding officer. The club also added three new club officers (Communication, Fundraising and Community) at its virtual AGM to help the club’s development and future growth.

During the close season, club captain Charlie Ashmore ran a weekly on-line sporting predictor event with club members and supporters invited to predict the outcome of several weekend sporting events. Winning entrants collect half the week’s stakes with the rest going to club funds, a hugely successful and popular activity.

As the club looks to expand into league, youth and women's cricket alongside its regular Sunday and midweek friendlies it welcomes all new players – men, women, teenagers and children. Membership fees are: full £50, playing £30, social £20, junior £10. Anyone interested in joining B&FCC please contact Andy via e-mail andynightingale23@gmail.com

Monthly draw: still time to enter our April draw and your chance to win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed).

How To Enter: every valuation and instruction for sale or rental between now and Wednesday April 28 2021 will be entered, the winners being notified by e-mail.

So if you’re thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win this great prizes call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team.



Best wishes

Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co

Tel: (01327) 359164 E-mail craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.