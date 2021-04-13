  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"Your website is better than the local newspaper. Everything is there! Keep up the good work.   Lynda"
- Lynda P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Breakfast Club at the Tove Valley Centre

Author: Sue Feasey Published: 13th April 2021 11:37

Nina helping at breakfast club

 

Our take-away Breakfast Club for under 19's started on Monday 29th March 2021, 8.30 - 10.30am. Around 50 families came along over the 2 weeks of the School Easter Holidays and we provided almost 100 breakfasts. It was good to see some families several times and to hear that some of the children couldn't wait to come back! Most parents that we spoke to were pleased have somewhere to go, even though it was simply to collect a breakfast and activities for the children and a coffee and pastry for themselves, then to go home again! For some, it was an opportunity to see the inside of the building ahead of children coming to dance and other groups that will be hiring space in the TVC from 12th April 2021, as well as to hear a bit about the activities that we will be resuming in the near future.

Breakfast Club will be running again during the May half term and Summer Holidays, so look out for further details nearer the time. We expect to be able to welcome families into the building to eat their breakfast and take part in activities once COVID restrictions are lifted further.

Our first socially distanced service, was on Easter Sunday 4th April. Anyone who would like to attend one of our services in the future should email comms@tvbf.co.uk to book a place, as ongoing COVID restrictions limit the number of people able to attend. Please use the same email address to find out how to watch services live on You Tube.

We are now taking bookings from anyone wanting to hire space in the Tove Valley Centre on a regular or one-off basis. Our booking policy with the terms, conditions and costs as well as applications to hire the TVC can be found on our website https://www.tvbf.co.uk/tvc

If you would like to know about times and days of availability or arrange a tour of the building prior to completing a hiring application form, please send us an email via bookings@tovevalleycentre.co.uk .

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies