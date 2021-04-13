Breakfast Club at the Tove Valley Centre

Author: Sue Feasey Published: 13th April 2021 11:37

Our take-away Breakfast Club for under 19's started on Monday 29th March 2021, 8.30 - 10.30am. Around 50 families came along over the 2 weeks of the School Easter Holidays and we provided almost 100 breakfasts. It was good to see some families several times and to hear that some of the children couldn't wait to come back! Most parents that we spoke to were pleased have somewhere to go, even though it was simply to collect a breakfast and activities for the children and a coffee and pastry for themselves, then to go home again! For some, it was an opportunity to see the inside of the building ahead of children coming to dance and other groups that will be hiring space in the TVC from 12th April 2021, as well as to hear a bit about the activities that we will be resuming in the near future.

Breakfast Club will be running again during the May half term and Summer Holidays, so look out for further details nearer the time. We expect to be able to welcome families into the building to eat their breakfast and take part in activities once COVID restrictions are lifted further.

Our first socially distanced service, was on Easter Sunday 4th April. Anyone who would like to attend one of our services in the future should email comms@tvbf.co.uk to book a place, as ongoing COVID restrictions limit the number of people able to attend. Please use the same email address to find out how to watch services live on You Tube.

We are now taking bookings from anyone wanting to hire space in the Tove Valley Centre on a regular or one-off basis. Our booking policy with the terms, conditions and costs as well as applications to hire the TVC can be found on our website https://www.tvbf.co.uk/tvc

If you would like to know about times and days of availability or arrange a tour of the building prior to completing a hiring application form, please send us an email via bookings@tovevalleycentre.co.uk .

