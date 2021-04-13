NN12

Local News Northants one of first areas to roll out Moderna vaccine Author: NHS Trust Published: 13th April 2021 09:47 Northamptonshire becomes one of first areas in England to roll

out Moderna vaccine Northamptonshire’s COVID-19 Vaccination Centre has today become one of the first sites in England to begin administering the Moderna vaccine to eligible people – including those aged 45 to 49.



The county’s vaccination programme has been selected as one of a number of locations across the country to use the new vaccine, which was approved for use in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in January.



The first doses of Moderna vaccine in Northamptonshire were being administered at 8am today (Tuesday 13 April) at the Vaccination Centre in Moulton Park.



This coincides with the national vaccination programme opening up bookings to people aged 45 to 49 for the first time.



People aged 50 and over and those with health conditions putting them at higher risk from coronavirus who have not yet received their first dose are also being urged to book their jabs today.



Chris Pallot, Director of the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, said: “We are delighted to become one of the first areas of England to start using the Moderna vaccine from today. This is a further indication, if it were needed, of the confidence in the vaccination programme in our county.



“It’s fantastic news that the third approved COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in our county to provide another method of protecting our communities from coronavirus – and that means we’re now able to open up more appointments at the Vaccination Centre this week for eligible people, including those aged 45 to 49.



“If you currently qualify for the vaccine and you haven’t yet received your first dose then now is the time to book your appointment to give yourself the best possible protection against coronavirus.



“People aged 45 and over and those with health conditions which put them at higher risk from coronavirus can book appointments by calling 119 or by visiting the NHS website.”



Appointments can be booked online any time at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination or by calling 119 free of charge between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week.



Appointments can be booked online any time at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccination or by calling 119 free of charge between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week.

Further information about the Moderna vaccine is available at www.gov.uk/government/publications/regulatory-approval-of-covid-19-vaccine-moderna