Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 13th April 2021 15:22

Brewery re-opens on St George's Day

Towcester Mill Brewery is getting ready to open its doors now lockdown restrictions have eased, and is planning to re-open on St George's Day, Friday 23 Apri 2021l.

The beer garden will initially be open on Fridays and Saturdays 3pm-8pm and Sundays 12pm-5pm for the next few weeks until the middle of May, weather permitting.

The brewery will be celebrating its first day of 2021 by brewing Green Dragon, its 4.4% full flavoured amber ale brewed with English hops delivering a strong bitter finish. "Green Dragon was the first beer we brewed," explained director, John Evans, "so it makes perfect sense to brew it ready for when we re-open our doors for the first day of 2021."

The brewery will be ensuring it adheres to all social distancing guidelines, namely the rule of a maximum of two households or up to a group of six, as well as wearing masks until you are seated. Everyone will need to check in using the NHS Track & Trace system, or the option to sign in manually will be available if preferred. There will also be no need to pre-book a table as all tables will be available on a 'first come, first served' basis.

"We can't wait to welcome everyone back to the Mill and see our beer garden brought back to life!" added John.

