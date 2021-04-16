Virtual service of prayer and remembrance for HRH the Duke of Edinburgh

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 14th April 2021 14:59

The Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire has invited county residents to join in a virtual service of prayer and remembrance taking place on Friday (16th April 2021) at 11am.

It will be live-streamed from All Saints Church and is the official Northamptonshire event to commemorate the life of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

A limited number of people will attend the event in person, representing communities from across the county. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions this will be by invitation.

The Lord-Lieutenant, James Saunders Watson Esq, said: “It is important for everyone to have an opportunity to commemorate His Royal Highness, which is why I’ve been keen to ensure that the service is live-streamed.

“Similar events will be taking place in counties across the country, bringing together small numbers of civic and faith leaders to represent their communities.

“I hope many people from across the county will join us for the event. However, if anyone is unable to view the live-streaming due to other commitments, the service will be recorded and available after the event.”

Fr Oliver Coss, Rector of All Saints’ Church, said: “We would urge as many people as possible to join us virtually for this event, to remember Prince Philip and the contribution he has made to public life in our country and the across commonwealth.

“This event has been organised in partnership with other organisations across the county and it is regrettable that we have to limit numbers of physical attendees.

“However, we’re pleased that technology allows us to reach those who might have joined us in church, as well as many more whom we hope will join in our county commemoration.”

The service can be viewed live on the All Saints’ Church YouTube page and will also be available to view back using the same link.

