Maintain Covid-19 safety this weekend

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 15th April 2021 10:59

We are asking residents of Northamptonshire to continue following the COVID-19 restrictions this weekend with particular relation to the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

While we are mindful that many will wish to mark this sad occasion in some way, the public health restrictions in place prohibit indoor gatherings and limit outdoor gatherings to six.

With continued high levels of virus transmission in parts of the county, it is vital that we ensure that everyone limits their indoor interactions to their households or support bubbles only.

Director of Public Health, Northamptonshire, Lucy Wightman, said: “Of course there will be many people who will wish to pay their respects this Saturday but let’s not undo everyone’s amazing work to get us where we are since lockdown started.

“I would ask that everyone considers the wider health risks of mixing between households and keeps these kinds of events within their household or bubble.

“This is not just about abiding by the law, it’s about continuing to ensure we limit transmission of a deadly disease, particularly to those who are more vulnerable.

“Some will have had their second dose of the vaccine, which will offer them a good level of protection, but it by no means guarantees immunity and large numbers of the population are yet to have a first or second dose.”

Northamptonshire Police will continue to enforce the COVID-19 legislation meaning that anyone who is reported for a breach could face a fixed penalty notice of between £200 and £6,400 (depending on the number of previous breaches).

Northamptonshire Police Assistant Chief Constable, Simon Blatchly, said: “We understand that people will want to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday, however we are appealing for people to continue to follow the COVID-19 restrictions while doing so.

“The Rule of Six applies to outdoor gatherings and mixing indoors is still illegal, unless you are eligible to be in a support bubble.

“Our officers and staff will pause to honour the minute’s silence at 3pm, however we will continue to enforce breaches of COVID-19 legislation throughout the weekend.”

