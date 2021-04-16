Rose of Northamptonshire Award

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 16th April 2021 09:36

In my capacity as President of Towcester Evening WI, I nominated Jenni

In my capacity as President of Towcester Evening WI, I nominated Jenni Liversidge for this award. The Rose of Northamptonshire awards scheme was designed by Northamptonshire County Council and its leader, as well as the formal institutions of the High Sheriff's office and Lord Lieutenancy, to recognise that many across the county have committed themselves to response and relief efforts since the beginning of the outbreak.

I didn’t know Jenni before the pandemic hit us. Jenni is a member of Weedon Lois WI and came to our aid when our WI was fulfilling a request from the Brook Health Centre in Towcester to make face masks for their non-clinical staff. With Jenni’s help the WI made enough face masks for both medical centres in Towcester. But it didn’t stop there – Jenni then made masks for our WI to sell to our members and this raised £350 towards the cost of creating a Reflective Garden at Northampton General Hospital to commemorate all the patients and staff that have died there during the pandemic.

Jenni also made face masks to sell to her fellow villagers in Weedon Lois and the funds raised there went to the Katharine House Hospice in Banbury.

Following that, Northampton General Hospital asked if Jenni could make face masks for their non-clinical staff. To date Jenni has made 270 masks and continues to make more as they are still very much needed by the hospital.

This is a quote from one of the nurses at the hospital:

“Please pass our thanks on and let the lady know how appreciated they are (the facemasks) and that they will all be used! We think it’s fair to say they are a big hit!!”

When the High Sheriff, Paul Parsons, heard that Jenni could not attend the virtual presentation as she does not have the internet, he came to her doorstep armed with her certificate in a gold frame, wearing his full ceremonial garments!

Well done Jenni – well deserved.

Sue Hamilton

President

Towcester Evening WI

