  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Riverford Organic Vegetables

Testimonials

"I love your site! We moved to Somerset from Yardley Gobion a couple of years ago and coming across your site brings back lots of fond memories. We love to see the pictures of all the familiar places..." more
- Clara Hampshire
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Rose of Northamptonshire Award

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 16th April 2021 09:36
In my capacity as President of Towcester Evening WI, I nominated Jenni Liversidge for this award.In my capacity as President of Towcester Evening WI, I nominated Jenni
Liversidge for this award.

In my capacity as President of Towcester Evening WI, I nominated Jenni Liversidge for this award. The Rose of Northamptonshire awards scheme was designed by Northamptonshire County Council and its leader, as well as the formal institutions of the High Sheriff's office and Lord Lieutenancy, to recognise that many across the county have committed themselves to response and relief efforts since the beginning of the outbreak.

I didn’t know Jenni before the pandemic hit us.  Jenni is a member of Weedon Lois WI and came to our aid when our WI was fulfilling a request from the Brook Health Centre in Towcester to make face masks for their non-clinical staff.    With Jenni’s help the WI made enough face masks for both medical centres in Towcester.  But it didn’t stop there – Jenni then made masks for our WI to sell to our members and this raised £350 towards the cost of creating a Reflective Garden at Northampton General Hospital to commemorate all the patients and staff that have died there during the pandemic.

Jenni also made face masks to sell to her fellow villagers in Weedon Lois and the funds raised there went to the Katharine House Hospice in Banbury.

Following that, Northampton General Hospital asked if Jenni could make face masks for their non-clinical staff.  To date Jenni has made 270 masks and continues to make more as they are still very much needed by the hospital.

This is a quote from one of the nurses at the hospital:

 “Please pass our thanks on and let the lady know how appreciated they are (the facemasks) and that they will all be used!  We think it’s fair to say they are a big hit!!”

When the High Sheriff, Paul Parsons, heard that Jenni could not attend the virtual presentation as she does not have the internet, he came to her doorstep armed with her certificate in a gold frame, wearing his full ceremonial garments!

Well done Jenni – well deserved.  

Sue Hamilton

President

Towcester Evening WI




Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies