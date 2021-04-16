  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"I was pointed in the direction of the website, and my first thought was 'not another flash-in-the-pan idea that will be full of spam, irrelevent adverts etc'. How wrong I was!"
- Oliver T
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

1000s of pupils allocated Primary School places in Northants

Author: Liam Beasley Published: 16th April 2021 11:44

More than 8,400 reception places at primary school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today.More than 8,400 reception places at primary school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today.
More than 8,400 reception places at primary school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today.
 
This year, 94.3% of applicants secured a place at their first preference school (93.1% in 2020) while the number of families being offered a place at one of their preferred schools is 98.9%, up from 98.6% in 2020.

Parents/carers who applied for their primary school place online and within the deadline are able to check their school offer on the council’s website today at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/admissions
Additionally, the number of pupils obtaining their first preference for junior school (Year 3) places was 99.5% which was up from 98.9% last year.
 
For those who were not successful in gaining a place at their preferred school, parents have the right to appeal through the independent admission appeals process.
 
The next round of primary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in May 2021.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies