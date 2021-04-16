1000s of pupils allocated Primary School places in Northants

Author: Liam Beasley Published: 16th April 2021 11:44

More than 8,400 reception places at primary school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today.

This year, 94.3% of applicants secured a place at their first preference school (93.1% in 2020) while the number of families being offered a place at one of their preferred schools is 98.9%, up from 98.6% in 2020.

Parents/carers who applied for their primary school place online and within the deadline are able to check their school offer on the council’s website today at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/admissions

Additionally, the number of pupils obtaining their first preference for junior school (Year 3) places was 99.5% which was up from 98.9% last year.



For those who were not successful in gaining a place at their preferred school, parents have the right to appeal through the independent admission appeals process.



The next round of primary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in May 2021.

