Life at No. 27 – Towcester Therapy Garden – Appeal launch by Andrea Leadsom MP

Author: Lindsay Jones Published: 18th April 2021 09:26

Picture shows l to r Annabelle Padwick, Life at no 27, Andrea Leadsom MP, Jeremy Binley Tove Valley Centre project manager for the Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship (TVBF), allotment holder, sponsor Mark Mackie, Sales and Marketing Director, Plantworks Ltd, Mrs Rosemary Fischer assistant church secretary TVBF two Life at No27 volunteers and sponsor Tom Kitching, Henchman Ltd.

In October last year, Life at No. 27 launched an appeal to find a new home following development plans being chosen to take place on the land of their original therapy garden. The great news is that following support from the local community, press and BBC Radio Northamptonshire, they have had success!

Now, they would love to invite you to come be part of their fun, welcoming community at their new base or help in any way that you can. The new Towcester site is located at the Tove Valley Centre, a place of worship for Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship, as well as a community facility available for hire by local individuals, families and groups. Local MP, Andrea Leadsom was instrumental in helping to find a new home for Life at No 27 gardens. She officially launched the therapy gardens and Annabelle’s appeal for plants and materials at 12.00 noon on Thursday 15 April 2021 by planting a rose tree.



Within the expansive garden space, Annabelle, the founder of Life at No.27 and her team will support the local community by providing an annual allotment programme, which includes free mini allotment plots, weekly mental health support and lessons in how to grow your own food. All accessible to anyone struggling with mental ill health, isolation, low confidence and self-esteem.



Jeremy Binley, project lead for the Tove Valley Centre said: "We are delighted that the grounds of the Tove Valley Centre can be used to provide a home for Annabelle and ‘Life at No.27’. We believe that God is interested in every aspect of our life; body, soul and spirit, so this partnership is very much in keeping with that. Through her work Annabelle has demonstrated care and concern for anyone experiencing poor mental ill health, low confidence and self-esteem or perhaps feeling isolated or a little lost. This fun and supportive environment can make such a difference."



Annabelle said: “I’m so relieved and delighted to welcome you to our new home at the Tove Valley Centre. I can’t thank the team at the Tove Valley Centre and the local council enough for all their support. Once fully set up, our allotments and sensory garden will change the lives of many within the community.



“In the meantime, we still have a lot of work to do to make the space become a colourful, relaxing haven. We are launching this appeal to not only invite you to join us as an allotmenteers or volunteer, but once again to ask for your support so that we can transform our new space successfully. Thank you!

” The new garden is need of some vital equipment and materials and we would love to hear from you, if you can help in anyway with any of the below:

Compost and Topsoil

Woodchip

Professional Size Polytunnel - 16ft for example

Tools - 10 x Spades, 10 x Forks, 3 x Rakes, 3 x Hoes

Kneeling Mats

Seed Trays

Fencing and Netting for pond

Pond plants

Decking boards or similar for path edging

2 x backed benches

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.