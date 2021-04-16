NN12

Local News Northants good progress but must keep going to keep Covid 19 rates down Author: Northamptonshire Local Resilience Forum Published: 16th April 2021 18:38 Public Health officials praise Northamptonshire’s ‘good progress’ as COVID-19 cases and infection rates per 100,000 decrease in all districts and boroughs but urge residents to ‘keep going’ as the rates across the county remain significantly higher or similar than the national average. With new freedoms allowed and more premises open, residents are also being reminded to take personal responsibility to stop the spread and protect themselves, the county’s businesses, their staff and customers from COVID-19. This week’s surveillance report, an analysis of the county’s recent coronavirus cases and rates over the period 05 – 11 April 2021, shows 339 residents have tested positive. When compared to the previous week this week’s case total shows a decrease of 17% and is 41% lower than that the week beginning 8th March 2021. However, infection rates per 100,000 population in all district and boroughs are significantly higher than or similar to the national average. Northampton, Wellingborough, Kettering, East Northamptonshire and Corby’s rates are significantly higher. Although Corby’s rate has decreased notably since the end of March, it remains one of the highest in England and the highest rate in Northamptonshire by a wide margin. Wellingborough’s rate is currently the second highest of the seven district and borough areas and has increased in the last week. Corby, East Northamptonshire, Kettering, Northampton and Wellingborough currently have weekly total rates above the England average. All district and borough areas except for Corby, Daventry and South Northamptonshire have seen a rising or plateauing trend in case rates in recent days. Due to the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccination in the elderly and clinically vulnerable, and the positive impact lockdown has had on community transmission, over the last four-week period there have been steady decreases in numbers of cases identified amongst people aged 60+ and the number of sad deaths of loved ones. All district and borough areas except for Corby, Kettering and Northampton have seen no deaths in the last three weeks. The number of patients in hospital due to COVID-19 has been on a decreasing trend since mid-January, although the rate of decline has recently slowed. The latest data shows a total of 25 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds in Northamptonshire on 13th April 2021. Bed occupancy has now decreased to levels last seen at the end of October 2020, however there is still demand for Intensive Care beds. The most positive tests in the last four weeks were found in 10 to 19-year olds, closely followed by 30 to 39-year olds. This is thought to be a result of more testing amongst secondary school aged pupils, and it is good to see so many pupils engaging in this programme, but nevertheless poses a risk to themselves and those around them so isolation to break the chain of infection remains a key action. Now, and in the coming months, residents are being urged to continue to get tested with symptoms and without. This includes those who do not have symptoms. The lateral flow tests are available for home use or at test centres, workplaces and schools. Results take as little as 30 minutes. Residents are also being strongly urged get vaccinated when the call comes to ensure that the county progresses through the remaining two steps outlined in the Government’s ‘Roadmap out of lockdown.’ “I am very encouraged by the good progress and this week’s decrease in numbers, but we still face a big challenge ahead and must keep going. We have to continue to work together more than ever to reduce numbers of cases so that we are in line or better still lower than the national average. “Although restrictions are easing, it is imperative that we continue to abide by the guidelines and follow the rules. If you are going out to work think ‘COVID SAFE’ throughout the day to keep you, your friends and family and your colleagues safe from the virus. Remember ‘Hands. Face. Space. Fresh air’ while travelling to and from your workplace and during the working day. You must continue to use a face covering on public transport, unless eligible not to do so. You must also try to avoid car sharing but if it’s absolutely necessary then wind down the windows, let the fresh air in and wear a face covering. Wipe down all work equipment you your hands will touch before use and if you nip out for a coffee or cigarette break, remember to keep your distance. The virus is still out there - it's our job to limit transmission. Everyone in Northamptonshire, and across England, is now able to access free, regular, rapid coronavirus testing. Lucy Wightman Joint Director of Public Health - North and West Northamptonshire Councils says: “This weekend with potential cold weather and the wish to see friends we haven’t had the opportunity to meet for a long time, the call of meeting in the warmth indoors may be strong. Don’t do it! It’s really not worth the risk and is still not safe to mix indoors, that’s why it’s still illegal. Mixing between households continues to be the greatest cause of transmission locally. It’s just not safe and even if you have been vaccinated you can still pass on the virus. Until the rates of the virus go down further it is simply not safe to meet indoors, even for a cup of tea. We need to follow the mantra ‘Hands. Face. Space. Fresh Air’ as we go about our daily lives, get our first or second dose of the vaccination when called, get tested regularly and isolate immediately if the result is positive. It is within our gift and only our gift to stop the virus from taking hold again. “Now that many shops and hospitality venues with suitable outdoor areas have re-opened for business – as customers we also need to do our bit! We all must socially distance, wear our face coverings and wash or sanitise our hands to protect these businesses, their staff and their jobs. We have a duty to keep them safe as well as ourselves and other customers around us.” The county’s community-based testing sites, as well as being a collection point for test kit orders, are at Lodge Park Sports Centre in Corby, Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre in Corby, Danes Camp Leisure Centre in Northampton, Brackley Leisure Centre in South Northants and Redwell Leisure Centre in Wellingborough, Daventry Leisure Centre in Daventry. A “pop-up” centre is now open at Hall Park, Rushden Hall, the first of its kind within Northamptonshire. In addition, a new site was launched this week at North Pavilion Drive, Kettering.

The test is called a Lateral Flow Test and involves a swab of the mouth and nose and provides a result within 30 minutes. The University of Northampton site is now restricted to students and university staff.

If you are not showing symptoms but must work with others, get the rapid test to find out if you are infectious and isolate if positive. It is vital however to understand that the test only tells you whether you are at peak infectiousness at the time of the test, it does not tell you that you are COVID-free. Levels of infectiousness change from the point of contracting the virus to the point you recover from it, which can take up to 14 days, during which time you may not have experienced any symptoms. It is therefore vital that you exercise all COVID-secure measures even if you get a negative result. You must continue to follow COVID guidelines and remember to wash your hands, wear a face covering indoors and maintain 2m distance from others.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, remember to get tested as soon as possible to find out if you are positive. If you have a high temperature, continuous cough or loss of or change in sense of smell or taste, you

should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test. Tests can be booked on the Test and Trace app, online at nhs.uk/coronavirus, or by calling 119.

If you have either type of COVID-19 test and it is positive, you must self-isolate for ten days – with your household also isolating for 10 days from when the positive person’s symptoms started, or test result was positive if they have no symptoms. Do not go to your workplace, to school or to the shops. Either work from home or report sick. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be helped by the NHS test and trace service to identify the people they’ve recently been in contact with so they can be alerted and also self-isolate if required.

